Cricket: Stenhousemuir gear up for title clash next week with comfortable win over Renfrew

They have now won all thirteen matches so far, after picking up another victory at the Tryst on Saturday afternoon.

The visiting team were bowled out for 118 and Stenhousemuir knocked off the runs for the loss of three wickets.

Renfrew won the toss and decided to bat. They batted very determinedly and slowly, probably with one eye on the weather.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(Stock image: Stenhousemuir Cricket Club)

The first wicket fell in the sixteenth over, Mazumder was caught by professional player Danie Rossouw off Callum Grant for 6 with only 20 on the board.

Then the second wicket fell in the 29th over when Emile Streicher bowled Jagdale for 43 with still only 77 on the board.

As has happened so often this season, the remaining wickets fell quickly.

Majeed was caught by Lucas Laing off Callum Grant for 43 but there was little more resistance to come after that and Renfrew were all out for 118.

Grant took 5 wickets, and in taking 4 wickets, Tippu Sultan returned his best figures of the league season so far.

Emile Streicher and John Vaughan-Davies opened the batting for Stenhousemuir and put on 35 before Streicher was out for 7.

Dennico Hollis was out for 8 with the score on 76 but Vaughan-Davies was batting expertly along with Rossouw.

He took the score to 101 before being caught by Ahmed off the bowling of Syed for 68, his top score in his first season with the club.

Then Rossouw with 26 not out and Lucas Laing with 2 not out saw the side home with 30 overs to spare as the team showed their brilliant form once again.

This coming weekend now sees Stenhousemuir take on second-placed Greenock who have lost only one game, which came against the table-toppers Stenhousemuir earlier in the campaign.