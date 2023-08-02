News you can trust since 1845
Cricket: LocHire Stenhousemuir's match forced off due to poor weather

LocHire Stenhousmuir’s match with West of Scotland was eventually called off last Saturday with only 18 overs bowled in the second innings, and that meant it was declared no result and no points awarded.
By Duncan Walker
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 17:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 17:39 BST

It was a match played in frequent showers but West managed to score 191 for in 41 overs.

Stenhousemuir were set to score 151 to win in the overs remaining but with the weather as it was, they never looked like being completed.

And so it turned out. Stenhousemuir made a very poor start, being reduced to 18 for three before Dennico Hollis made 21 and Callum Grant 11.

Stenhousemuir's match with West of Scotland was halted (Photo: Alan Murray)Stenhousemuir's match with West of Scotland was halted (Photo: Alan Murray)
Asad Izaz with 13 not out and Nick Lister eight not out made sure that Stenhousemuir were still batting when the match reached its inevitable conclusion being called off after only 18 overs of the innings.

With no points awarded, Stenhousemuir remain in fourth place in the Western Premiership One.

In the West innings, Callum Grant, Dennico Hollis and Nicky Rodgers each picked up two wickets while Husnain Atif and Zander Smith grabbed one each.

Meanwhile, Stenhousemuir’s second string enjoyed a convincing win over a very young Fourth Clydesdale at the Tryst.

The home side made 219 for six. Brian Townsend made 84 and Tippu Sultan 69.

Clydesdale then replied with 146 for eight. Tippu Sultan took three wickets while Bobby Angus and Andrew Quinn took two each and Finn Cox one.

Stenhousemuir are now at home this Saturday to Prestwick while the second XI face an away trip to Woodfarm.

