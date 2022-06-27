Cricket: LocHire Stenhousemuir storm ahead as table-toppers

With the season now at its half way point, the Tryst side sits in top spot on 225 points, nearly 100 ahead of closest rivals Greenock, who have won three less.

On Saturday, Stenhousemuir scored 242 for 6 beating East Kilbride who were 100 all out by 142 runs.

Professional batsman Danie Rossouw scored 96 sharing a century stand with Callum Grant who finished 56 not out.

Stenhousemuir pair Callum Grant and Danie Rossouw have both been on top form recently (Stock photo: Michael Gillen)

Some late order hitting by captain Nicky Rodgers, who scored 18 off 11 balls, also ensured East Kilbride had a stiff total to chase.

And so that proved with Callum taking 5 for 29 ably supported by Bobby Angus with two wickets.

Last wicket of the innings were taken by Olly Townsend and it was his first wicket for the club’s top level side in the Saturday league system.

In the T20 McCulloch cup in midweek, the Tryst side recorded an excellent victory over Drumpelier.

They finished on 71 all out with an impressive bowling and fielding display by Stenhousemuir.

Wickets were shared with both Emile Streicher and Tippu Sultan getting 3 wickets each.

The bowling performance of teenager Olly Townsend stole the show, with him taking 2 for 25 with one catch being taken off his bowling by his father Brian making it a family affair, with the teen also turning out on Saturday.

Stenhousemuir then knocked off the required runs without the loss of a wicket with Danie once again showing his T20 prowess with 50 off 22 balls.

Stenhousemuir didn’t progress in the competition however despite the win.

The second XI had a tough day at the Tryst on Saturday as they lost out to Renfrew by 8 wickets.

Batting first, Stenhousemuir were 66 all out off 19.4 overs. In reply, the visitors scored 67/2 off 12.2 overs to win the match.

The only highlight for the home team was Campbell McKay taking 2 wickets for 26 runs in a threatening spell.