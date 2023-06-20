Cricket: LocHire Stenhousemuir sit in third spot after big win over Clydesdale

They made their biggest total in the top flight, piling up 315 for four and dismissing the Glasgow side for 105 to claim victory by 210 runs.

It was very much a team effort with four of the top six batsmen passing 50. Zander Smith and Peter Hamilton put on 125 for the first wicket before Smith was caught and bowled by Bashir for 59.

Dennico Hollis made only 6 but Danie Rossouw helped Hamilton to take the total to 188 for three. Hamilton made 77,his top score of the season. Asad Izaz fell cheaply but from 194 for four, Rossouw and Adil Raza took the total to 315 for four. Rossouw was 86 not out and Raza 52 not out.

Stenhousemuir cricket club stock image, campaign 2022/23 (Picture: Alan Murray)

This total was never going to within Clydesdale’s range. Zander Smith and Nick Lister quickly removed the openers to reduce Clydesdale to six for two. Two more wickets for Smith and one each for Husnain Atif and Callum Grant reduced Clydesdale to 48 for six.

Kasim Sharid with 29 and Zeeshan Bashir with 16 made a fight of it and doubled the score to 96 before Grant bowled them both. He quickly removed the last two batsmen to finish off Clydesdale for 105 and record his first five-wicket haul in the Premier Division.

This win keeps the Tryst side in third position behind Ayr and Ferguslie.

Earlier in the week, Stenhousemuir they defeated Drumpellier at Langloan, to put themselves in prime position to qualify for the quarter finals of the midweek T20 cup.

They made 176 for two with Danie Rossouw making 110 not out. Drumpellier made 101 for seven. Peter Hamilton took three wickets, Callum Grant two and Dennico Hollis and Zander Smith one each.