Cricket: Linlithgow win relegation battle clash against Penicuik

Gregor Thomson was the pick of the bowlers on Saturday.

Penicuik won the toss and elected to bowl first on a dry and cracking wicket. Linlithgow made 243 for the loss of 8 wickets from their 50 over allocation. The bulk of the runs were shared between Andrew Graham, who made a maiden first team half century in scoring 62 not out and Craig Black scored 49 before he was caught on the boundary.

In reply Penicuik were bowled all out for 170 runs meaning that Linlithgow won the match by 73 runs collecting the maximum 20 points from the fixture. The pick of the bowlers for Linlithgow was Thomson who took 5 wickets for just 21 runs.

Linlithgow take on high-flying Edinburgh this Saturday, with two games to go.

Linlithgow Cricket Club stock photo.

Meanwhile Linlithgow’s second team took on Holy Cross in East League Division 4.

Linlithgow won the toss and asked their hosts to bat first. Holy Cross made 166 all out in just under 39 overs. Bruce Kilpatrick took 4 wickets for 20 runs from his 8 over spell.