Cricket: Delight for LocHire Stenhousemuir as they clinch league title

The Tryst side scored 224 for 8 and bowled the Ayrshire side out for 119.

Before the match both sides observed a minute’s silence in memory of respected Scottish umpire Sandy Scotland who died last week.

Stenhousemuir started very well and John Vaughan-Davies and Emile Streicher put on 121 for the first wicket, which was the first century opening stand of the season.

LocHire Stenhousemuir Cricket Club clinched the Western First Division title over the weekend (Pic by Stenhousemuir Cricket Club)

Streicher was ran out for 43 and Vaughan Davies fell for 65 and despite 39 from Danie Rossouw the middle order lost their way a bit.

The innings were in the balance at 183 for six but a typical positive innings of 27 not out from Tippu Sultan backed up by Nick Lister who made 11 saw the total up to 224 for eight.

It was quickly apparent that this was going to be too much for Kilmarnock as they lost wickets regularly.

Nick Lister nipped out the openers and Dennico Hollis picked up a wicket to leave Kilmarnock 26 for three.

As ever this season, the spinners took over as Stenhousemuir powered their way to the title.

Callum Grant took four wickets to add to his already impressive total and Emile Streicher took two with Tippu Sultan picking up the other wicket.

In what has been a stunning season, with only one loss out of 17 matches, the star performer has been South African professional Danie Rossouw.

Saturday’s match was his last at the club after being called back to South Africa for pre-season training but his contribution has been outstanding.

In the league he scored 1,099 runs at an average of 78.5 and took 34 victims in all games behind the stumps.

Meanwhile, the second XI ended their season with the better of a drawn game with Inverclyde at the Tryst. They made 159 for nine in 40 overs.

Adam Hunter and Peter Quinn each made 22, Peter Moses 20 and Olly Townsend 19. Inverclyde made 120 for two. Husnain Atif and Adam Hunter each took a wicket too.