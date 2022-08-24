Cricket: Defeat in the Capital for Linlithgow

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh scored 222 for the loss of seven wickets from their 50 overs. The pick of the bowlers for Linlithgow was Jordan Hamilton who took two wickets for 19 runs from his 10 over spell.

In reply Linlithgow struggled to get to grips with the conditions and were bundled all out for 165 in just 33 overs. Andrew Wallace made his second half century of the season with an excellent 60 runs in tough circumstances.

Edinburgh CC won the match by 57 runs and collected the maximum 20 points. Linlithgow picked up seven valuable losing bonus points from the match and now require just a point from their final league fixture at table toppers Galashiels this Saturday (12pm) to ensure survival in the Championship for season 2023.

Meanwhile, also last Saturday, Linlithgow’s second 11 took on Edinburgh’s 3rd XI looking to all but maintain their position in Division 4 for next season.

Linlithgow made 213 for the loss of eight wickets from 40 overs. Top scorers were Alastair Napoli with 53 runs and Kevin Stump who made 43 runs. Veteran Alan Whitton and experienced pro Malcolm Raven made 25 runs apiece in what looked to be a good score given the playing conditions. In reply Edinburgh 3’s were bowled all out for 171 runs in 37 overs. Rory Thomson took two wickets for 35 runs as Linlithgow 2nd’s ran out winners by 42 runs on the day.