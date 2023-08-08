Cricket club to commemorate 50th anniversary of legendary team and seeks former players for grand celebration

Taking place on Sunday, September 3 at 1pm, the event will see the 1973 crop honoured after they dominated across the board, winning every single competition they took part in.

Alongside this, the club will also be officially naming the pavilion in honour of Stenhousemuir luminary and ex-Scotland top class cricketer Morison Zuill, who died aged 86 after spending over 50 years with the Tryst outfit in a number of roles on and off the field of play.

“The team won everything, the league, the cups, you name it,” club president Tom Dickson said. “The seconds won their league too. It really was something special – a one of a kind year.

Stenhousemuir Cricket Club are hosting a 50th anniversary event next month at the Tryst to celebrate the legendary 1973 crop and former club icon, Morison Zuill (Photo: Scott Louden)

"Now hitting the 50 year mark, it feels right that we celebrate the quite stunning achievement of that side in a big way. We are inviting ex-players and anyone invovled with the club, especially during that period of time, to join on the day.

"We are planning on having two matches ‘Old Farts v Young Guns then Geriatrics v Social XI’ numbers permitting before going on to have drinks and food to really just sit down and remember that season.

"We would love to share the memories of this time so we are on the hunt for as many familiar faces as we can reach in what is a short space of time.

"Of course, before we get underway we will be naming the pavilion after Morison Zuill. He was an integral part of why the club was and has been so successful. He was a driving force. The standards he set were second to none and he was a key figure for Scottish cricket in general. His career itself was quite something too.”

Zuill spent 30 years consecutively as club captain, vice president and honorary president. He also set club records for runs scored and catches made, including scoring 1,000 runs during that 1973 campaign alongside Murray Peden.