LocHire Stenhousemuir were left disappointed on Saturday after slipping to a four-wicket defeat against second-placed Ayr at New Cambusdoon, a result that dropped them to fifth in the Western Premiership One table.

It was a match they could easily have won, but an unbroken century stand for the seventh wicket ultimately swung the contest in the home side’s favour.

Inserted to bat after losing the toss, ’Muir made a steady start through Peter Hamilton and Bahadar Esakhiel, though Hamilton was bowled by Michael English for 17 with the score on 18. That brought Yaseen Valli to the crease and together with Esakhiel the pair put on a partnership of 86, taking the total to 104 and putting their side in a strong position.

However, both fell in quick succession - Valli for a well-compiled 52 and Esakhiel for 35 - in what proved to be the first turning point of the game. Although Zander Smith chipped in with a valuable 37, the rest of the batting order could only add small contributions, with Callum Grant’s 14 the best of the rest. Still, Stenhousemuir’s 218 for eight looked competitive.

(Photo: Michael Gillen)

When Ayr were reduced to 117 for six in reply, the visitors appeared to be favourites. Grant, Smith and Nick Lister had combined to take the wickets and momentum seemed with the Tryst side. But the breakthrough they desperately needed never arrived. Neil Flack dug in for 46 not out while Michael Miller played the decisive innings, his unbeaten 64 from just 52 balls seeing Ayr home without further loss.

Grant finished with three wickets, Smith claimed two and Lister one, but the lack of a cutting edge at the death proved costly.

The second XI fared better, claiming a fine home win over Torrance House.

The visitors were dismissed for 167, with wickets shared across the attack and supported by two run outs. In reply, Tippu Sultan made 42, Dennico Hollis 17 and skipper Adam Hunter guided the side home with an unbeaten half-century as they sealed victory by four wickets.

Stenhousemuir host unbeaten league leaders Clydesdale at the Tryst this Saturday, an occasion that coincides with the club’s Annual Beer Festival.

Pete Moses’ top ten success

LocHire Stenhousemuir’s honorary president Pete Moses has broken into the top ten run scorers in Britain for the Over-40s Championship.

The experienced batter has impressed with his consistency, maintaining a strike rate of 74 and an average of 37.70 across 15 matches in a competition that features more than 1,000 talented cricketers.

He underlined his form last week with back-to-back performances, hitting 69 runs at Perth Doo’cot CC before top scoring with 71 against a Watsonians XI just two days later – a clear sign of his enduring quality and fitness.

Forth Valley Royal Hospital consultant surgeon Moses represented the Rest of the World at the Over-60s World Cup in India last summer and picked a ‘Tourist of the Tour’ award for his excellent performances.