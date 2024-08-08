Callum Grant: LocHire Stenhousemuir's cricket star hits incredible 300-wicket achievement

LocHire Stenhousemuir star Callum Grant celebrated becoming the second youngest player in LHS history to achieve the milestone of taking 300 wickets recently (Photo: Submitted)

LocHire Stenhousemuir star Callum Grant celebrated becoming the second youngest player in Larbert High School history to achieve the milestone of taking 300 wickets.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local lad Callum is a regular for the Tryst side’s first team, who play in the Western Premiership One, having worked his way up from the club’s junior-level teams.

The left-arm spinner has also represented Scotland at a number of youth age groups over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club spokesperson congratulated Callum, saying: “This is a massive achievement for this young man especially considering that currently no bowler is allowed to bowl more than ten overs in any match.

"Keith Hardie remains the youngest player to reach the 300 milestone.

"Callum’s bowling record is very similar to Keith’s and will soon be catching up many more of the club’s best bowlers. Get to it Callum.”

Stenny’s firsts lifted the Forth Valley Midweek T20 trophy last weekend.