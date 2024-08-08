Callum Grant: LocHire Stenhousemuir's cricket star hits incredible 300-wicket achievement
Local lad Callum is a regular for the Tryst side’s first team, who play in the Western Premiership One, having worked his way up from the club’s junior-level teams.
The left-arm spinner has also represented Scotland at a number of youth age groups over the years.
A club spokesperson congratulated Callum, saying: “This is a massive achievement for this young man especially considering that currently no bowler is allowed to bowl more than ten overs in any match.
"Keith Hardie remains the youngest player to reach the 300 milestone.
"Callum’s bowling record is very similar to Keith’s and will soon be catching up many more of the club’s best bowlers. Get to it Callum.”
Stenny’s firsts lifted the Forth Valley Midweek T20 trophy last weekend.