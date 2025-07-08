LocHire Stenhousemuir suffered a frustrating weekend of cricket action, reports Duncan Walker.

A long rain delay and a shortened game did LocHire Stenhousemuir no favours against Ferguslie at Meikleriggs last Saturday.

In a match reduced to 34 overs a side, the decision to invite Ferguslie to bat did not work on this occasion as the Paisley side rattled up 170 for five in their 34 overs and Stenhousemuir were bowled out for 111.

Ferguslie slipped to 30 for two with after a couple of wickets for Husnain Atif but Uzair Ahmed and Taimoor Ahmed put on 123 for the third wicket and effectively put the game outo Stenhousemuir’s reach. Praveen Pinnamaneni had Taimoor caught by Amir Shahzad for 57. Zander Smith picked up a couple of wickets but Uzair remained unbeaten on 67 and 170 for five was a formidable total.

And the Stenhousemuir reply never really got off the ground. Yaseen Valli and Praveen Pinnamaneni top scored with 19. Callum Grant and Zander Smith got into double figures but it took a last wicket partnership of 27, the highest of the innings between Nick Lister who made 16 not out and Husnain Atif to push the total up to 111. As ever in a poor performance there was the inevitable run out with Bahadar Esakhiel going without scoring.

Earlier in the week, they defeated Dunfermline Knights in the Forth Valley T20 Competition. Dunfermline made 106 for eight in their 20 overs. Callum Grant took four wickets and William Sneddon two. LocHire Stenhousemuir replied with 110 for three. Nicky Rodgers made 44 not out, Husnain Atif 27 and Tippu Sultan 15 not out.

The second XI’s clash with Meikleriggs at the Tryst was rained off. This Saturday both sides face Dumfries with the first XI at the Tryst and the seconds at Dumfries.