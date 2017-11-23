Craxfit: When four sets became ten!

Off this week on annual leave so, commited fitness pro that he is, David McCracken put me through my paces at the end of last week – hot on the heels of my 10k challenge.

Now I was quite buoyant after the challenge. It was tough but acheivable. I was fairly happy with my result and improving it.

Infact after that last session I am SURE I will achieve a better result - Cracks won’t have it any other way.

After a wee warm-up on the wattbike – I like my warm-ups he’s noted – it was back on the treadmill for some running. And faster than the leaden legs at the end of Tuesday’s challenge.

Cracks’ plan is to get my bodyfat down and to do that he put me through a HIIT session, a High Intensity Interval Training session.

It’s the type Joe Wicks squeals about on Instagram and Facebook. But tougher. It is a performance gym after all.

Four minutes work, two minutes rest was how we started for four sets before moving onto the rower for a minute of intense work and 20 seconds recovery.

After four I was ready to hop off and encouraged to stay on. “Oh a fifth?” I asked. “Yes that’ll be you halfway to ten,” was the unwanted response. We got there...

Thankfully the times reduced for the next stage – kettlebells. From 30 seconds of swings into 30 of squat presses, I was swiftly moving down the weights as fatigue kicked in and the sets moved ever so slowly towards ten, which I now realise is the finishing point. Not four.

By the time the core work to end the session came about it was too close to lying down for me and so I did.

I’m not lying when I say it was tough, but I’m sure it’ll do me good in the long-run. It had better,.

After congratulating me on – just – completing the session, David also burst out laughing ... when I breathlessly revealed I was expected at my bootcamp in four hours time!

More on Craxfit and Falkirk Stadium’s performance gym at on social media and www.craxfit.co.uk.