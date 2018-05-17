Corbiewood Stadium hosting opening meeting of harness racing season

The first race meeting of the 2018 harness racing season is set to get underway tomorrow (Friday) at Corbiewood Stadium, Bannockburn.

Horses from all over the UK will head to Corbiewood for the season opening meeting and also to battle out the second leg of the Standardbred Horse Sales co. Star Maker series.

There looks to be a minimum of six races on Friday’s programme. There will be heats and a final for open handicap graded horses along with straight races for maidens and novices.

The Scottish Harness Racing Club would love to see lots of new faces so bring yourself and the family along and experience the thrill of Harness Racing and get up close to the action. Gates open at 6.30pm, first race 7.30pm.