Club ready to give new gymnastic centre a Try

A new Larbert-based

gymnastics squad has achieved outstanding

success in their first year.

And they aim to build on this by training in a new local state of the art just opened.

Last year, the team of 12 girls aged seven to 15 from Tryst Gymnastics Club competed in events stretching from Ayrshire to Fife.

They won medals in five out of the six events they entered including Cumbernauld Gymnastics Club’s floor & vault competition in November where the squad won two individual golds, two silver, two bronze, plus a gold and bronze team medal.

Club Manager Brian Paterson said: “The girls have flourished under excellent coaching by Fiona Mackenzie and Stephen Wilson. Training for three hours every Saturday morning, they have improved their skills, fitness and conditioning, resulting in improved scores in competitions as the year progressed.

“Now as they prepare for their first competition in March, the young gymnasts will be training on Thursday evenings in a brand-new, top-class facility at Carron Gymnastics Centre which I’m delighted to see opened.

“This venue has all the high-quality equipment and facilities required to develop the skills required in Artistic Gymnastics. They will be put to full use by the members of the squad and other club members as part of a partnership agreement with Falkirk Community Trust and Stenhousemuir Gymnastics Club.”

As a founding member club of Tryst Community Sports Club, Tryst Gymnastics Club was established in 2010 but was not intended to be a competitive club.

Brian added: “It quickly became apparent that there were a number of gymnasts who not only had talent but also had a will to test their skills against others.

“The club caters for all ages from 5 to 70... with no upper age limit!”

Billy Brotton from Falkirk Community Trust added: “As part of our development of Carron Gymnastics Centre, the Trust is delighted to support and partner with local gymnastics clubs to help meet a local demand for gymnastics and the growth of our local clubs. We wish the Tryst Gymnastics Club every success in the future.”