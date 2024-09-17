Championships rounds off summer season of fun at Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club

Junior members of Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club enjoyed taking part in the club’s annual championships days earlier this month (Photo: Submitted)

After a title-laden season of action, Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club rounded off their summer schedule with their annual club championships earlier this month.

FLTC’s eleven teams comprising of juniors, gents and ladies, competed in the Central Scotland Singles and Doubles Summer Leagues, with fifty-three members participating.

The gent’s first team clinched the top spot in the singles league and won and retained the first division doubles leagues. The over-55s won their respective league, while the under-16 juniors came very close, going right to the wire in the last match of the season.

Club members then turned their attentions to lifting the coveted club championships’ trophies, including singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. This year, a revamped format saw round robin events for all nine junior and eight senior events.

The qualifying and semi-final rounds took place throughout July and August, with both the junior and adult events taking place earlier this month.

In this year’s junior categories, the winners were: Red Ball, Adam Kozsary; Orange Ball, Jessica Cox; Green Ball, Jessica Cox; 12s, Luke Johnson; 18s Boys’ Plate, Magnus Cooper; 18s Boys, Nathan Finlay and 18s Doubles, Luke Johnson/Nathan Finlay.

In this year’s adult categories, the winners were: Gents Singles, Callum Lloyd; Ladies Singles, Olivia Smart; Ladies Doubles, Erika Cooper/Olivia Smart; Gents Plate, Nathan Finlay; Gents Doubles, Allan Hendry/James Thow; Mixed Doubles, Nathan Finlay/Paula Goldie; PYOP Doubles, Rory Bale/Tim Goldie and 55s, Lex Miller and Katy Boyle.

Throughout an action-packed season, FLTC head coach, Mark Christie, also led on organising team events, family doubles tournaments, the return of our popular summer camps (open to both members and non-members), regular coaching sessions, and weekly junior and adult social tennis.

"We would like to thank all our members who took part in the championships this year, well done to all our finalist and congratulations to all our winners,” a club spokesperson said.

“The feedback has been extremely positive, with members commenting that this year has seen the busiest finals days in recent years and has been the most enjoyable one they have attended so far. It really was wonderful to see so many members and their families come along to support the players and the club.

“It is an exciting time for the club right now, and we hope our members have enjoyed participating in the offerings throughout the summer. However, the excitement does not end with summer; we have much more in store.

"A great deal of planning and background work goes into organising the club championships events, and once again, the committee members, coaching team, and parents involved demonstrated a wonderful team spirit, working together to make the event extra special for our members to enjoy.”

Heading into the autumn season, FLTC have also confirmed that they will be hosting an open day on Saturday, October 19.

Further details of the club, coaching and activities can be found by visiting: https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/FalkirkLTC