Central been Tae Kwon Do-ing it for 25 years

A world champion, numerous gold medallists, 2000 members and over 200 black belts – just a few of the highlights Central Taekwondo Academy is celebrating after 25 years.

The club, based at Carronshore Community Centre since November 1993 has seen more than 2000 people from the ages of six to 60 experience the Korean martial art after passing through the doors.

Central was founded by David Bailey, originally from Liverpool and now living in Larbert. Now Grand Master Bailey and an eighth Dan in the sport, he is one of the most decorated taekwondo instructors in the UK.

In the last 25 years, 223 students have achieved the coveted black belt and many have represented Scotland and the UK around the world at major international events.

To mark the club’s quarter century of success, a gala dinner was held last month at Beancross’s Millennium Suite where more than 100 guests enjoyed a great night of celebration. Grand Master Bailey said: “I am very proud to have led Central Academy over the past 25 years and in my wildest dreams I could never have imagined the success we have achieved from our humble beginnings.

“We have a great team of coaches and receive so much support from our students and their parents which I personally appreciate very much. “We will continue to work hard and keep our students competing and achieving at the highest level.

“If the next 25 years are half as good as the last I will be absolutely delighted!”

AMong the most recent successes is Jordyn Smyth who became Junior World Champion in April in Tunisia, has just been voted Scottish SportsAid Sportsperson of the Year 2018, and is competing this week at the World Grand Slam in Wuxi, China.

Natasha Wilson, from Stenhousemuir, and Tegan O’May, from Maddiston, have just returned from the World Poomsae Championships in Taiwan. Tegan reached the semi-finals of the Junior Female Team division while Natasha finished 11th in a field of 39 countries, beating all other European Nations and just missing out on a place in the world’s top 10.

And last month Erin Shaw, from Larbert, won gold in Zagreb at the Olympic-ranking Croatia Open. Neve Hogg gained a silver at the same event – a great result to add to the British Title she won at the end of October.

Both are on the GB Development Squad and well on their way to joining Jordyn (pictured) and Hassan Haider on the World Class Programme based in Manchester.