Carronshore’s Jordyn Smith is a world junior champion

Carronshore’s Jordyn Smith was on top of the world this week after becoming world junior Taekwondo champion in Tunisia.

The Central Academy fighter took the 44kg title with victory over Thailand’s Chutikan Jongkolrattanawattana on Monday.

Jordyn turned 17 on Saturday, but it wasn’t a day of celebration as she went down to an Iranian opponent in the last 16 of the Youth Olympics Qualifers.

But she bounced back in style to collect the perfect belated present with wins over opponents from Turkey, Serbia, Italy and Russia before overcoming Jongkolrattanawattana 22-13 in the final.

Another Central fighter, Erin Shaw, was also in Tunisia and reached the quarter-finals in her first major as a junior.

She beat opponents from Serbia and Cyprus before going out just before the medals against Turkey.

David Bailey said: “Jordyn started with us at Carronshore Community Centre when she was four years old and has always been one of our most dedicated students.

“She has represented the UK at eight major events and was Cadet European Champion and Cadet World Bronze Medallist. Her junior world title is her biggest achievement to date.

“After she lost in the Youth Olympic Qualifiers to Iran in the last 16 and so didn’t qualify a place for GB, she had to pick herself up.

“Her world title is very much deserved.”