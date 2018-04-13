Broncos aiming to shine in new league set-up

Flag football side Grangemouth Broncos will open their 2018 league campaign this Sunday at Inverclyde.

This year Broncos will be playing in the BAFA Premier North Conference, a new elite level league to bring together a more consistent level of competition.

The Premier Conferences will be made up from the teams who made the Regional Finals in 2017 and the first weekend of competition will see the Broncos face some well known opposition Glasgow Hornets and Edinburgh Outlaws.

Grangemouth, Glasgow and Aberdeen Oilcats have so far proved to be the top teams in Scotland and all regularly quoted as top ten teams in the UK, while Edinburgh sit in the bracket just below the top three, so can be tough opponents.

This year the Grangemouth Flag Football Club are fielding two teams for the first time. While the Broncos will be playing in the Premier Conference the Colts will be playing in Division 1.

Club chairman Jimmy Thomson explained: “Over the past couple of years the Broncos have been picking up more and more players. That is great for the development of the club, but it means there are a lot of people who get very little game time.

“With the creation of the new two tier leagues this seemed like an ideal opportunity for the club to expand to two teams.

“Our top players will play in the Premier Conference and our development players can expand their skills in Division 1. The added game time for the Colts players may see some coming through to the Broncos who maybe wouldn’t get the chance in a single team environment.”

The club also has a new sponsor in the shape of the Canalside Pub and Grill in Reddingmuirhead who are helping the club with the cost of hiring their home venue. By way of thanks, when the club bought new kit for their Colts team, they included the Canalside on the shirt.

Colts head coach David Mooney said: “With our club now playing in Whitecross we can offer changing for both male and female players and toilets for players and spectators. We want our sport to improve and expand. With the help of sponsors like the Canalside we hope to achieve that.”