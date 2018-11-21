Braes ‘ballers Blaze a trail at festival

Braes Blazers Netball Club hosted their first netball festival to raise money for Cystic Fybrosis and Cancer Research.

The club began in January 2018, and has already achieved the Netball Scotland Bronze Thistle Mark for the welcoming and inclusive environment.

Braes Blazers. Netball November 2019 festival.

The netball festival raised over £900 for the charities, and was supported by many local businesses who donated raffle prizes as well as sponsor Limelite Creative.

Netball can be played by adults on a Monday evening at Braes High with the Braes Blazers, Tuesday at Bo’ness Recreation Centre with Bo’ness Bees and by children on a Thursday at Larbert High. For more info contact billy.brotton@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.