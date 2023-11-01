News you can trust since 1845
Thomas O'Reilly: Sparta boxing star is off to IBA Junior World Championships

Grangemouth boxing sensation Thomas O’Reilly has been chosen to represent Scotland at the upcoming IBA Junior World Championships, which are set to take place in Armenia later this month.
By Ben Kearney
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:48 GMT
Picture Michael Gillen. GRANGEMOUTH. Sparta Boxing Club. Thomas O'Reilly.Picture Michael Gillen. GRANGEMOUTH. Sparta Boxing Club. Thomas O'Reilly.
Picture Michael Gillen. GRANGEMOUTH. Sparta Boxing Club. Thomas O'Reilly.

​The Sparta Boxing Academy ace, 15, who is part of Boxing Scotland’s Next Generation squad set-up, has had another stunning year of action – with a host of medals to his name.

And he will now travel to Yerevan with the hope of impressing on the world stage, at an event which is known around the globe for showcasing the brightest boxing prospects.

O’Reilly has already picked up gold at the Scottish Open Championships, the William Wallace Box Cup and the Gergely Bornemissza Memorial Tournament in Hungary.

He also smashed the Halloween Box Cup in Belfast last year, and is a British bronze medallist too, having also represented Scotland on a number of occasions, including at the EUBC Junior European Championships.

Sparta head coach Sam McLeod reckons the tournament will be a great experience for the young boxer going forward.

He said: “The IBA Junior World Championships will provide an extraordinary opportunity for Thomas to test his mettle against some of the world's most talented young boxers.

"This experience will not only offer exposure to different boxing styles and techniques but also provide valuable lessons that will shape his future as he continues to pursue his goal and ambitions in the sport.”

The IBA Junior World Championships returns this winter having been on an eight-year hiatus.

