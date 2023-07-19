Thomas O'Reilly: Sparta Boxing Academy star is put up for top boxer award
The Grangemouth teen, who is part of Boxing Scotland’s Next Generation squad set-up, has had another stunning year of action – with a host of medals to his name.
He has already picked up gold at the Scottish Open Championships, the William Wallace Box Cup and the Gergely Bornemissza Memorial Tournament in Hungary.
O’Reilly also smashed the Halloween Box Cup in Belfast, and is a bronze British medalist too.
The Sparta star will also be representing Scotland in this year’s EUBC Junior European Championships.
The competition takes place in Romania later this month, with O’Reilly hoping to go one better this time after winning silver last year in Turkey.
Voting closes this Sunday via JATV’s website, with winners being announced at an awards ceremony the following Friday.