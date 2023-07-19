Thomas O'Reilly: Sparta Boxing Academy star is put up for top boxer award

The Grangemouth teen, who is part of Boxing Scotland’s Next Generation squad set-up, has had another stunning year of action – with a host of medals to his name.

He has already picked up gold at the Scottish Open Championships, the William Wallace Box Cup and the Gergely Bornemissza Memorial Tournament in Hungary.

O’Reilly also smashed the Halloween Box Cup in Belfast, and is a bronze British medalist too.

Sparta Boxing Club’s Thomas O’Reilly has earned a place on the shortlist for JATV’s Scottish Junior Boxer of the Year Award after another medal-laden 12 months (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The Sparta star will also be representing Scotland in this year’s EUBC Junior European Championships.

The competition takes place in Romania later this month, with O’Reilly hoping to go one better this time after winning silver last year in Turkey.