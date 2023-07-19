News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Thomas O'Reilly: Sparta Boxing Academy star is put up for top boxer award

Sparta Boxing Academy ace Thomas O’Reilly has earned a place on the shortlist for JATV’s Scottish Junior Boxer of the Year Award.
By Ben Kearney
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:24 BST- 1 min read

The Grangemouth teen, who is part of Boxing Scotland’s Next Generation squad set-up, has had another stunning year of action – with a host of medals to his name.

He has already picked up gold at the Scottish Open Championships, the William Wallace Box Cup and the Gergely Bornemissza Memorial Tournament in Hungary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

O’Reilly also smashed the Halloween Box Cup in Belfast, and is a bronze British medalist too.

Sparta Boxing Club’s Thomas O’Reilly has earned a place on the shortlist for JATV’s Scottish Junior Boxer of the Year Award after another medal-laden 12 months (Photo: Michael Gillen)Sparta Boxing Club’s Thomas O’Reilly has earned a place on the shortlist for JATV’s Scottish Junior Boxer of the Year Award after another medal-laden 12 months (Photo: Michael Gillen)
Sparta Boxing Club’s Thomas O’Reilly has earned a place on the shortlist for JATV’s Scottish Junior Boxer of the Year Award after another medal-laden 12 months (Photo: Michael Gillen)
Most Popular

The Sparta star will also be representing Scotland in this year’s EUBC Junior European Championships.

The competition takes place in Romania later this month, with O’Reilly hoping to go one better this time after winning silver last year in Turkey.

Voting closes this Sunday via JATV’s website, with winners being announced at an awards ceremony the following Friday.

Click here to vote for Thomas O’Reilly!

Related topics:GrangemouthHungaryBelfast