Sparta's Thomas O'Reilly selected for Boxing Scotland's next generation group

The 14-year-old, who trains out of the Grangemouth club, lost out in the EUBC European School Championships after via a split decision in the final last year and is also now part of Scotland’s development squad.

He will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of the Scottish boxers that recently won gold at the Commonwealth games and will now join a weekly training schedule three times a week at Boxing Scotland’s high performance centre in Glasgow.

Head coach and owner Sam McLeod said of Thomas’ achievement: “After a fantastic season winning Scottish and British gold medals, and the fantastic run at the Europeans picking up a silver medal, Thomas will aim to build off this success and push on to more international honours.”