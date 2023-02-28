Sparta's Thomas O'Reilly is three time Scottish champion after golden gloves triumph

The 14-year-old, who trains out of the Grangemouth club, outclassed his opposite number (at 53kg) to be crowned champion for the third time as he continues to build on a solid start to the year, that has saw him join Boxing Scotland’s next generation group.

Head coach Sam McLeod said: “Thomas’ footwork was just good, in and out, his combinations were excellent. He was on the ball and he picked his punches well against an aggressive opponent.

"I don’t think he got hit the full fight and he won by unanimous decision. To be three time Scottish open champion is a brilliant achievement for him and he really does have a bright future. I think he’ll make it at the very top.

Sparta's Thomas O'Reilly (Photo: Contributed)

"Thomas is beyond his years and he has a brilliant support network with his family and friends being really involved. The fact he is in the next generation set-up just shows that people outwith our club see the potential he has.

"He can reach that next level and when the time comes for the next Commonwealth games, the hope is those within that group can carry on the recent successes and I think Thomas will play a role in making that happen.”

Meanwhile, Sparta’s Jamie Munro, 12, came way with a silver medal from his 50kg Golden Gloves bout.