News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sparta's Thomas O'Reilly is three time Scottish champion after golden gloves triumph

Sparta Boxing Academy’s Thomas O’Reilly has been named Scottish champion at his age and weight category, after winning the Junior Golden Gloves at Ravenscraig.

By Ben Kearney
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 4:12pm

The 14-year-old, who trains out of the Grangemouth club, outclassed his opposite number (at 53kg) to be crowned champion for the third time as he continues to build on a solid start to the year, that has saw him join Boxing Scotland’s next generation group.

Head coach Sam McLeod said: “Thomas’ footwork was just good, in and out, his combinations were excellent. He was on the ball and he picked his punches well against an aggressive opponent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I don’t think he got hit the full fight and he won by unanimous decision. To be three time Scottish open champion is a brilliant achievement for him and he really does have a bright future. I think he’ll make it at the very top.

Sparta's Thomas O'Reilly (Photo: Contributed)
Sparta's Thomas O'Reilly (Photo: Contributed)
Sparta's Thomas O'Reilly (Photo: Contributed)
Most Popular

"Thomas is beyond his years and he has a brilliant support network with his family and friends being really involved. The fact he is in the next generation set-up just shows that people outwith our club see the potential he has.

"He can reach that next level and when the time comes for the next Commonwealth games, the hope is those within that group can carry on the recent successes and I think Thomas will play a role in making that happen.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Sparta’s Jamie Munro, 12, came way with a silver medal from his 50kg Golden Gloves bout.

Sparta's Jamie Munro also picked up a silver Golden Gloves medal
Sparta's Jamie Munro also picked up a silver Golden Gloves medal
Sparta's Jamie Munro also picked up a silver Golden Gloves medal
Grangemouth