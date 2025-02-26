Sparta Boxing Academy's Finlay Green secures Golden Gloves title

Sparta Boxing Academy youngster Finlay Green shows off his golden gloves at the club’s state-of-the-art gym after securing a light welterweight title at Ravenscraig (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Sunday marked a memorable day for Sparta Boxing Academy at the Golden Gloves Scottish Open Championships, with Finlay Green sealing a light welterweight title at Ravenscraig in Motherwell.

Green, 15, had already kicked off 2025 in style, first earning the title of Boxer of the Day at SBA’s home-show event in January, and subsequently clinching the Scottish Intermediate title.

And he continued his excellent start to the year over the weekend with an impressive showing against his South Lanarkshire opponent at the School, Junior and Youth event.

Displaying exceptional counterpunching skills, Green faced a tough competitor from East Kilbride Boxing Academy but ultimately secured victory by landing superior quality blows.

"We're incredibly proud of Finlay," Sparta head coach Sam McLeod told the Falkirk Herald. "Finlay joined Sparta as a shy seven-year-old, frightened to step foot through the door.

"He lacked confidence, but through the transformative power of boxing, he has picked up numerous titles over the years, including the Eastern District title in 2022.

"With time and perseverance, Finlay’s moment has arrived in 2025, winning both the Intermediate Scottish title and of course, the Golden Gloves.

"His hard work and dedication have truly paid off. It’s a real underdog story and proof that determination can lead to incredible achievements."

Special recognition also goes to Finlay's father, Colin Green (SBA club coach and delegate), whose guidance has played a pivotal role in steering him toward success.

Two more Sparta stars were in action on Sunday, with Evan Bell (14) and Dima Cojocar (13) both representing the now Falkirk-based club in their respective bouts.

The pair took to the ring, both delivered spirited performances and - although they fought valiantly - both ultimately fell short in tightly contested matches, losing by points decisions.

The Golden Gloves tournament continues for SBA, as four additional boxers gear up to compete for the prestigious title this weekend at Ravenscraig.

Foursome Lily Haston, Aaron Napier, Harvey Green and Aaron Braid are set to box in the semi-finals on Saturday, with hopes high for further victories.