Sparta Boxing Academy trio seal medals at Scottish Development Championships

Falkirk-based Sparta Boxing Academy trio Harvey Green, Lily Haston and Finlay Green with their medals from the recent Scottish Development Championships C/D/E (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Sparta Boxing Academy sealed three medals from five entries at the recent Scottish Development Championships C/D/E, with standout performances from its talented boxers at Ravenscraig.

First up was Falkirk High pupil Lily Haston, 12, who secured the Scottish Development C title by unanimous decision, adding to her earlier triumph in October when she claimed the Scottish Development B title.

In less than a year of competition, Lily has gathered an impressive collection of accolades, including a silver medal at the Golden Gloves Scottish Open and two gold medals in the Scottish Development categories.

And she now has her eyes now set on the Golden Gloves 2025 tournament at the end of February with a treble on the cards.

Following Lily’s gold medal victory, Larbert High’s Harvey Green, 12, took to the ring in a closely contested final.

Despite putting forth an exceptional effort, Harvey found himself on the wrong end of a split decision and was forced to settle for silver.

And Sparta head coach Sam McLeod expressed his disappointment over the outcome: "It was a tough pill to swallow. I believe Harvey landed more power shots, consistently forced the action, and dictated the pace in the centre of the ring.

"In my mind, there was nothing more he could have done. He deserved to be crowned Scottish champion.”

The weekend continued to shine for Sparta with fellow Larbert High teen Finlay Green’s impressive gold medal performance, as he became the 63kg Scottish champion in the Development D category.

The 15-year-old was strategic by drawing out his opponent and countering effectively with a check hook.

As the match progressed into the second round, Finlay found his rhythm, landing eye-catching combinations that ultimately secured him the victory.

In addition to the champions, Sparta also enjoyed strong showings from Ross Forshaw and Taylor Black, who competed fiercely in the semi-finals.

Both boxers faced tough opponents that were favourites to win their category.

McLeod added: “Their semi-final matches were the true finals of each tournament, and both who went through were heavy favourites to win their respective finals.”