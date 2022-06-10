Sparta Boxing Academy pair called up to represent Scotland

The Grangemouth-based academy will see the pair travel to Dundee on the 18/19 June after smashing the assessment process at Boxing Scotland’s high performance centre last month.
Both 13-years-old, Thomas and William won the Scottish Championships in October 2021.
Head coach and owner Sam McLeod said: “Well done to Thomas O’Reilly and William Retson who have both been selected to represent Scotland at this years GB’s.
“It is a great accomplishment and we’ve been working hard over the past month to make sure we bring the gold medals back.”