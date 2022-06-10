Sparta Boxing Academy pair called up to represent Scotland

Two rising stars have been chosen up to represent Scotland next weekend, with Sparta Boxing Academy’s Thomas O’Reilly and William Retson being called up to this years GB’s.

By Ben Kearney
Friday, 10th June 2022, 5:09 pm
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 5:16 pm

The Grangemouth-based academy will see the pair travel to Dundee on the 18/19 June after smashing the assessment process at Boxing Scotland’s high performance centre last month.

Both 13-years-old, Thomas and William won the Scottish Championships in October 2021.

Head coach and owner Sam McLeod said: “Well done to Thomas O’Reilly and William Retson who have both been selected to represent Scotland at this years GB’s.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

Thomas O'Reilly (right) has been called up to represent Scotland (Pictures: Sparta Boxing Gym)

“It is a great accomplishment and we’ve been working hard over the past month to make sure we bring the gold medals back.”

William Reston (right) will also join him at the GB's
ScotlandGrangemouthDundee