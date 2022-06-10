Sparta Boxing Academy pair called up to represent Scotland

The Grangemouth-based academy will see the pair travel to Dundee on the 18/19 June after smashing the assessment process at Boxing Scotland’s high performance centre last month.

Both 13-years-old, Thomas and William won the Scottish Championships in October 2021.

Head coach and owner Sam McLeod said: “Well done to Thomas O’Reilly and William Retson who have both been selected to represent Scotland at this years GB’s.

Thomas O'Reilly (right) has been called up to represent Scotland (Pictures: Sparta Boxing Gym)

“It is a great accomplishment and we’ve been working hard over the past month to make sure we bring the gold medals back.”