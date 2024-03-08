Sparta Boxing Academy duo Thomas O'Reilly and Lily Haston secure medals at Golden Gloves Open Championships

Sparta Boxing Academy superstar Thomas O’Reilly made it four consecutive Scottish titles in a row as he secured gold at the recent Golden Gloves Open Championships at Ravenscraig, North Lanarkshire.
By Ben Kearney
Published 8th Mar 2024, 00:19 GMT
Sparta Boxing Academy duo Thomas O'Reilly and Lily Haston both secured medals at the recent Golden Gloves Championships (Photo: Scott Louden)Sparta Boxing Academy duo Thomas O'Reilly and Lily Haston both secured medals at the recent Golden Gloves Championships (Photo: Scott Louden)
Sparta Boxing Academy duo Thomas O'Reilly and Lily Haston both secured medals at the recent Golden Gloves Championships (Photo: Scott Louden)

The talented Grangemouth boxer, 15, secured a resounding victory at 54kg junior bantamweight with a round one stoppage success against Nathan Greene from Elgin Boxing Club.

From the opening bell, O'Reilly showcased his superior boxing, landing precise punches and wearing down his opponent with a series of hurtful combinations. Despite Greene's best efforts to weather the storm, the relentless assault from O'Reilly proved too much to handle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Elgin fighter then made the difficult decision to throw in the towel, conceding victory to O'Reilly and crowning him as the new junior bantamweight Golden Gloves champion.

Most Popular
Grangemouth's Thomas O'Reilly made it four Scottish title wins in a row after his recent Golden Gloves success (Photo: Scott Louden)Grangemouth's Thomas O'Reilly made it four Scottish title wins in a row after his recent Golden Gloves success (Photo: Scott Louden)
Grangemouth's Thomas O'Reilly made it four Scottish title wins in a row after his recent Golden Gloves success (Photo: Scott Louden)

As a key member of the next generation Scotland team, O'Reilly now has his sets his sights on the upcoming British Championships and European Championships.

Sparta also secured a silver medal at the event, with schoolgirl boxer Lily Haston, 12, showcasing her talent in the ring by overcoming difficult semi-final and final bouts.

She eased past Laila Izatt from Beath Boxing Club in the final four before dispatching of an experienced Southside Boxing Club boxer to take home a well-deserved medal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aaron Napier, 11, kicked off the action for Sparta in his first ever competition with a determined performance. Despite coming up short on points against a skilled opponent, Napier impressed in the ring.

Club-mate Finlay Greene, 14, then delivered a top class performance in the ring, securing a victory through a unanimous decision against Jack Johnstone from Lochee Boxing Club. His triumph was short lived as a shoulder injury sustained in the final round forced him to retire.

Finally, Evan Bell, 13, put on a spirited display in a closely contested match against a tall and rangy southpaw with far more experience, but he lost out on points.