Sparta Boxing Academy duo Thomas O'Reilly and Lily Haston secure medals at Golden Gloves Open Championships
The talented Grangemouth boxer, 15, secured a resounding victory at 54kg junior bantamweight with a round one stoppage success against Nathan Greene from Elgin Boxing Club.
From the opening bell, O'Reilly showcased his superior boxing, landing precise punches and wearing down his opponent with a series of hurtful combinations. Despite Greene's best efforts to weather the storm, the relentless assault from O'Reilly proved too much to handle.
The Elgin fighter then made the difficult decision to throw in the towel, conceding victory to O'Reilly and crowning him as the new junior bantamweight Golden Gloves champion.
As a key member of the next generation Scotland team, O'Reilly now has his sets his sights on the upcoming British Championships and European Championships.
Sparta also secured a silver medal at the event, with schoolgirl boxer Lily Haston, 12, showcasing her talent in the ring by overcoming difficult semi-final and final bouts.
She eased past Laila Izatt from Beath Boxing Club in the final four before dispatching of an experienced Southside Boxing Club boxer to take home a well-deserved medal.
Aaron Napier, 11, kicked off the action for Sparta in his first ever competition with a determined performance. Despite coming up short on points against a skilled opponent, Napier impressed in the ring.
Club-mate Finlay Greene, 14, then delivered a top class performance in the ring, securing a victory through a unanimous decision against Jack Johnstone from Lochee Boxing Club. His triumph was short lived as a shoulder injury sustained in the final round forced him to retire.
Finally, Evan Bell, 13, put on a spirited display in a closely contested match against a tall and rangy southpaw with far more experience, but he lost out on points.