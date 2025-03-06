Sparta Boxing Academy duo shine at the Golden Gloves as club reel in medals

Sparta Boxing Academy’s Dmitrii Cojocar, Lily Haston, Finlay Green, Aaron Napier, Harvey Green and Evan Bell all impressed at the recent Golden Gloves meet (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

Sparta Boxing Academy celebrated significant victories at the School, Junior & Youth Golden Gloves Championships, with club duo Lily Haston and Aaron ‘The Hammer’ Napier emerging as champions in their respective weight classes.

​Haston was crowned the new 48kg Golden Gloves champion by unanimous decision. She boxed exactly to plan, working in and out of range, landing sharp well-timed counters, and then exiting off the angle. So far this season, Haston has won the Scottish Development B and C championships, the Eastern District championship.

In the schoolboys’ 46kg category, Napier faced a formidable opponent in the final. The bout was a closely contested affair, with both boxers trading rounds in nail biting fashion. However, it was Napier’s sharp left hook counters that caught the judges’ attention, leading him to victory by a narrow 3-2 split decision. This championship marks a significant comeback for the youngster, who lost to the same opponent last year.

Sparta head coach Sam McLeod praised both athletes for their hard work and progress, saying: “Last year, both Lily and Aaron lost to the same opponents they faced today. Their performances today are a testament to their improvement over the past year. Both have worked incredibly hard, and credit also goes to our coaching staff for their development.”

Lily Haston won her 48kg Golden Gloves title by unanimous decision

Meanwhile, Finlay Green shone in his match against a tough opponent from East Kilbride, ultimately securing the Light Welterweight Golden Gloves Championship with superior quality blows.

While duo Lily and Aaron took home gold, the competition saw other club members putting forth commendable efforts. Harvey Green fought valiantly but fell short against a top competitor, losing on points despite winning the third round. Younger boxers Evan Bell and Dima Cojocar delivered spirited performances in tightly contested matches but ultimately losing by points decisions.

Overall, Sparta emerged with three Golden Gloves champions and two silver medallists out of six entries.

In addition to the Golden Gloves, Ross Forshaw competed in the Elite 71kg Championships, losing narrowly on points to an experienced opponent in the first round. Forshaw will headline Sparta’s upcoming Beware the Ides of March event.