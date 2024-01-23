Sparta Boxing Academy celebrates opening of new state-of-the-art gym in Falkirk

Sparta Boxing Academy’s new state-of-the-art gym opened earlier this month in Falkirk’s Castlelaurie Industrial Estate (Pictures by Eindp Sports Photography)

Grangemouth’s Sparta Boxing Academy officially moved into its new premises in the Castlelaurie Industrial Estate earlier this month.

And with modern facilities and a commitment to providing top notch training opportunities, the new gym is set to become a hub for boxing enthusiasts in the area.

Owner and head coach Sam McLeod expressed his excitement about the new venture, saying: "We had outgrown our last facility, and the increase in size has enabled us to facilitate more boxers. The training conditions are night and day compared to our old facility, which had many issues.

The new gym has allowed Sparta Boxing Academy to facilitate more boxers going forward alongside their core members like these youngsters pictured (Photo: Eindp Sports Photography)

"We’ve worked tirelessly for ten years to get to this point while still managing to bring through many champions. It has been a long time coming, but we’re finally in a facility we deserve.”

As part of the academy’s plans to serve the local boxing community, the gym is set to offer 24-hour access beginning in March.

“This flexibility will allow individuals with different schedules to pursue their passion for boxing at their convenience,” McLeod added. “It is a feature that is sure to appeal to many in the community going forward."

The academy self-funded the project through years of meticulous saving and fundraising, with McLeod proud of the journey that Sparta has gone on to get to this point.

He said: "We’ve been hosting four shows a year and we have managed to raise every penny to make this happen which is remarkable really. Every penny raised has been through our own work.

"Our business structure prohibits Falkirk Council from working with us so we have had no help from them.

"There was a time when we felt overlooked despite our support for hundreds of kids each year but that is all in the past now and I am proud that we have done it ourselves."

Sparta Boxing Academy are now located at Unit 3, Castlelaurie Industrial Estate, Castlelaurie Street, FK2 7XY.

For more information about membership and training opportunities, interested individuals can visit the gym's website or contact the management directly.