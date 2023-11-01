Phoenix’s Robbie Shanks makes club history at Boxing Scotland Development Championships
And in doing so, St Mungo’s High pupil Shanks made history, becoming the first junior boxer to win a title for the Falkirk club. Taking part in only his sixth bout, he showed incredible grit and determination, and no shortage of skill, to outpunch the skilful Jaxon Slade from Glasgow Boxing Academy.
It was the volume and ferocity of his attacks that saw the referee issue two counts to Slade in round two before stopping the bout in Shanks' favour, declaring him the champion at the 66kg level.
Meanwhile, Phoenix youngster Jamie Allan was unable to replicate Shanks’ electric performance. Despite having started his first ever bout well against a much bigger opponent in the 80kg plus category, he sustained an injury and having been assessed by the ringside doctor was declared unable to continue.
A club spokesperson wished Allan well, saying: “We are all gutted for Jamie. He has worked incredibly hard to get to where he is. He has lost 14kg since starting at the club. But these things happen in boxing. Hopefully, he will be back at it soon to prepare for his second bout.”
Finally, Kieran Brown was also in action for Phoenix in the senior section at 63.5kg level. He put in a great showing in his quarter-final against Tristan Philbey from the Edge Boxing Club – but despite bossing the second round, where he repeatedly landed thumping backhands that opened a gaping cut above the left eye of his more experienced southpaw opponent, he was pipped at the post, losing on points.