Phoenix’s Robbie Shanks makes club history​ at Boxing Scotland Development Championships

​Falkirk Phoenix youngster Robbie Shanks punched his way to a title victory at the recent Boxing Scotland Development Championships held in Motherwell.

Phoenix's Robbie Shanks, left, was a title winner (Photo: Submitted)

And in doing so, St Mungo’s High pupil Shanks made history, becoming the first junior boxer to win a title for the Falkirk club. Taking part in only his sixth bout, he showed incredible grit and determination, and no shortage of skill, to outpunch the skilful Jaxon Slade from Glasgow Boxing Academy.

It was the volume and ferocity of his attacks that saw the referee issue two counts to Slade in round two before stopping the bout in Shanks' favour, declaring him the champion at the 66kg level.

Meanwhile, Phoenix youngster Jamie Allan was unable to replicate Shanks’ electric performance. Despite having started his first ever bout well against a much bigger opponent in the 80kg plus category, he sustained an injury and having been assessed by the ringside doctor was declared unable to continue.

A club spokesperson wished Allan well, saying: “We are all gutted for Jamie. He has worked incredibly hard to get to where he is. He has lost 14kg since starting at the club. But these things happen in boxing. Hopefully, he will be back at it soon to prepare for his second bout.”