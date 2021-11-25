McGuire impresses in first pro fight

(Pics RBlack Photography)

The 22-year-old is being promoted by St Andrew’s Sporting Club and is part of the McLeod Scott Boxing gym. McGuire was trained by the Sparta Boxing Academy in Grangemouth.

Sparta’s Sam McLeod has coached McGuire, known as ‘Livewire’, since he was 15 and the local lad was the first ever boxer through the doors at the club.

He’s already picked up numerous medals in the Eastern district and Scottish championships as a youngster.

(Pics RBlack Photography)

The head coach raved about his performance, saying: “It was a composed and poised showing which was impressive for a debut.

“Kaiden dipped into the toolbox and showed a vast skill set – a quality jab, good defensive skills, a variated punch selection coming forward and slick counter-punching on the back foot.

“Kaiden will be back out in early 2022 on another St Andrew’s Sporting Club promotion. The aim is to push for a six-rounder by his third contest and then challenge for the Scottish title come the end of 2022.”

McGuire boxed a four-rounder against Luke Fash and won every round on all the judges’ scorecards 40-36.

Asked what to expect in the future from the super bantam, McLeod said: “You can definitely expect something unique. He brings a fan-friendly style – very explosive, punches from all angles – and has a great defence.

“He reminds me a lot of Kash Farooq with the slick head movement and immense dedication to the sport as a whole.”