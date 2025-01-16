Larbert boxer who beat cancer eyes even more professional progress in 2025 after breakthrough year

(Photo: Kynoch Boxing)

Larbert lightweight boxer Lee Welsh looks back on 2024 as the year in which he ‘found his feet in the professional sport finishing the year with four victories in the paid ranks’ and hopes for more challenging bouts in 2025 to put him in a position to challenge for Scottish and eventually British title belts.

Welsh took up boxing aged nine and won his first gold medal at ten with Jonesy’s club. A former student of Stenhousemuir primary and Larbert High who has a Rangers season ticket, the boxer lives with his parents and works full time for Forth Electrical Services as a maintenance engineer.

‘It was the club’s first gold,” he recalled. ‘I went along with my dad who had ex-boxer friends who’d started coaching. No one else in the family boxed but I was soon hooked. I still train at Jonsey’s with James Casey and Chris McFadden.

‘I cannot thank them both enough for the time they give me. I went on to win nearly forty of my fifty amateur bouts and numerous Scottish boxing titles and was a British tri-nations silver medallist in 2017 Belfast Box Cup champion in 2019.

Lee Welsh in the ring (Photo: Kynoch Boxing)

‘Just prior to turning pro I was twice the William Wallace Box Cup champion and their Best Male Boxer in 2023. Another highlight was winning Dublin’s prestigious Monkstown International Box Cup twice but I’m most proud of having frequently represented Scotland.’

Early in 2016 aged eleven, Welsh was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and underwent intensive but fortunately successful chemotherapy.

He had his comeback bout in December 2016 and won by unanimous decision. In 2016 he received a Local Citizen of Forth Valley award and the following year Young Scot Unsung Hero Award.

Welsh signed with Kynoch Boxing in 2023 and made his debut in the December at the Paisley Lagoon Centre.

‘My aggressive boxing style was always going to suit the professional sport and from starting out becoming a professional boxer was always my ambition,’ he added.

‘My dream. I like the structure around the pro game where I have a training camp with a fight hopefully guaranteed but I still have a lot to learn.

‘I’m grateful to everyone who’s supported me buying tickets and travelling to my fights and I’ll always be grateful especially to those who accompanied me to Paisley for my debut.

‘I’m proud to have moved quickly to six round bouts and particularly to have stopped my November opponent Gary McGhee from Airdrie in the second round.’

‘I admire Canelo Álvarez for what he’s achieved in the sport and Billy Joe Saunders for his boxing style and ability. I love how Floyd Mayweather is quick and has a perfect defence.

‘Ex-world champion Carl Frampton supported me through illness giving me a shout out after his world title fight with Scott Quigg. Last but no means least I support Scotland’s current top boxer, Josh Taylor.’

‘I want to give a massive thank you to all my sponsors. FES, 1314 Electrical Services, A&A Decorators, Ready Construction, George Bolton & Son Builders, Geo KO Art, CH Barbers, MM Therapies, Cutmasters, SWM Plumbing & Heating and MXP are making this journey possible.

‘I’m ambitious. I want to win as many belts as possible. My dream would be to win a world title at an international venue and box in Vegas. I’m lucky to have an amazing team following me whenever I box. Team Welsh can only grow stronger.’

Further potential sponsors should contact Welsh on Facebook at Lee Welsh Boxing or by e-mail at [email protected].