King of the Ring champions galore as Sparta Boxing Academy star in Sweden at prestigious tournament

Sparta Boxing Academy took a team of boxers to the prestigious King of the Ring tournament in Borås, Sweden last weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SBA and Scotland internationalist Thomas O’Reilly competed in the 60kg junior category, a popular weight class filled with top international talent.

Grangemouth’s O’Reilly won all three of his bouts by unanimous decision, earning himself the new Junior Lightweight King of the Ring champion title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clubmate Mate Nagy boxed in the 57kg division, facing Sem Halle from Norway in the semi-finals. He won rounds one and two with precision accuracy and sharp counters. In round three, his opponent picked up the pace, and Mate stood toe-to-toe, making the third round an even round. He won the bout by unanimous decision, earning him a spot in the final.

Sparta boxers starred in Sweden earlier this month (Photo: Sparta Boxing Academy)

Nagy fought his old foe William Clark from fellow Scottish club Northwest Boxing. They had faced each other a month prior at Sparta’s 10th anniversary show, where Clark had won by decision.

He entered the bout fully confident and controlled the first round, winning on all judges' scorecards. However, in round two, Clark landed a barrage of accurate combinations that forced a standing eight count against Nagy.

He appeared to be in trouble and received another count. After a pep talk from his corner, Nagy changed his mindset for the third round, returning to form and winning that round, ultimately securing the contest on a split decision victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nagy faced adversity in round two and dug deep to become the new 57kg Elite King of the Ring champion.

Sparta boxers starred in Sweden earlier this month (Photo: Sparta Boxing Academy)

Liam Harty defeated Myburg Klasun from Denmark by unanimous decision. This was Harty’s first fight under three-minute rounds, marking a significant transition, especially in another country.

His opponent stared intensely into his eyes. A stocky, and intimidating fighter known for starting strong. As expected, the Dane came out aggressively, applying relentless pressure on Harty.

However, after 30 seconds, Liam began to land his shots and establish a rhythm in the bout. The tide turned quickly as Harty timed his opponent’s attacks with big right hands and left hooks. By the end of the round, Harty was ahead on all five judges' scorecards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In round two, Liam executed a well-timed 1-2 combination, landing heavily with his backhand and giving his opponent a standing eight count, but the Dane kept coming.

Moving into the third round, Liam was ahead by two rounds, but the Dane had seemingly given his best effort, allowing him to showcase his skills by landing jabs at will and throwing a variety of combinations to the head and body.

Both boys stood toe to toe for the final ten seconds. Harty was awarded the bout by unanimous decision and became the new 54kg Youth King of the Ring champion.

Schoolboy boxer Aaron ‘The Hammer’ Napier competed in the final of the 46kg category against Walter Lundstrom. Aaron used his height and reach advantage to control the bout with his jab and sharp 1-2s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He achieved a clear victory, winning all three rounds and solidifying his status as the new 46kg Schoolboy King of the Ring champion.

Clubmate Finlay Green also competed in the 60kg junior division. He faced a tough draw on the first day, going up against national Irish champion Justin Kelly.

Evan Bell also had a challenging start in the tournament. In the quarterfinals, Evan faced Billy Long, the current national and European champion from England.

He was relaxed going into the contest and wasn’t just there to make up the numbers. Despite being at a disadvantage in height and reach, as well as experience, Evan was not allowed to fully utilise his aggressive, come-forward style due to diploma rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, Evan boxed impressively and managed to close the gap, achieving great success in rounds two and three.

Sparta had another group of boxers competing in Diploma boxing for the first time. In the Nordic region, boxers aged 10-14 compete in Diploma boxing to help schoolboy and schoolgirl boxers focus more on technique and clinical boxing, rather than heavy blows and referee stoppages.

This was a new experience for our team, as the rules differ in Scotland. The other three Diploma boxers - Ellis Nimmo, Harvey Green, and Aaron Braid lost via split decision.

Many felt that the Sparta boxers had done more than enough to earn the nod. Clubs from all over the world attended as far as Ukraine and America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every boxer has done the club proud and put Scotland on the map,” Sparta head coach Sam McLeod said. “King of the Ring is a high level tournament, and to walk away with four gold medals is a massive achievement.

"Even our boxers who lost their bouts were in close matchups, four of whom faced opponents that went on to win the entire tournament.

"The club is in top form at the moment, following our latest success at the Scottish Development Championships, where we won four gold medals, along with two successful shows and another two scheduled before the year ends, plus an additional four medals in Sweden."