Impressive medal haul for Sparta Boxing Academy youngsters at championships

Head coach and owner Sam McLeod was hugely impressed with all of his boxers which included three winners in Jamie Munro (12), Finlay Green (12) and William Retson (14).

Finalists at the event also included Liam Harty, Ben Huxley and Zach Jackson who won silver in strong showings.

Sparta’s Harvey Green, Rhys Ferrier, Jamie Bellingham and Thomas O’Reilly were also entered into the championships and were ready to compete, but unfortunately their opponents withdrew from the competition.

(Photo: Contributed)

The boys will soon be competing in the Golden Gloves championships and will then target the Sparta home show on Friday, March 31 at Grangemouth Town Hall.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned O’Reilly has recently been selected by national governing body Boxing Scotland to join the next generation group.

The 14-year-old lost out in the EUBC European School Championships after a split decision in the final last year and is also now part of Scotland’s development squad.

He will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of the Scottish boxers who recently won gold at the Commonwealth games.

(Photo: Contributed)

O’Reilly will now join a training schedule three times a week at Boxing Scotland’s high performance centre in Glasgow.

