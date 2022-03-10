I’ll box his head off, says Denny Warrior ahead of first professional title bout

The Denny Warrior is still unbeaten professionally, winning all five of his fights so far at this level in the Super Featherweight category. The last was a points victory over Benjamin Lamptey in Aberdeen late last year.

Speaking to the Herald, the 33-year-old said: “This is the fight we have been wanting since I turned professional.

“He’s been put against me for a while by people and it is a clash that has been in the making for a while.

Kevin Traynor is looking forward to his first professional title bout (Picture: Michael Gillen)

“I’m just glad it's finally happening.”

He added: “I think I am levels above him, but we will find out on Saturday.

“He’ll come swinging and have a proper go at me, try to take my head off but he’ll need a lot more than that to deal with me.

“I think I’ll box his head off and stop him late.”

Traynor will once again be the undercard for Scott Harrison’s second fight against Razak Netty.

The Warrior says it’s an honour to be supporting the man who held the WBO featherweight title twice between 2002 and 2005.

“That’s an achievement in itself, to be honest,” he said. “Being the support main event for someone that I’ve watched on Sky Sports back in the day. Exposure is a big thing in this game, so it helps.”

Explaining why he’s called the Denny Warrior, Traynor added: “It’s a belter of a nickname, which was actually given to me in the gym one time.

“My good friend, who is also a pro boxer, Monty Ogilvie – because of my pressure and the fact I just keep ploughing forward and used to take a lot of punishment – just turned around and said ‘you’re the Denny f***ing Warrior’ and it’s just kind of stuck.

“I’ve tried to cut that style out now as I’m getting a bit older. It’s not good for the brain.”