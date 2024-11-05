Four gold medals for Sparta boxers at Scottish Development Championships

Sparta star Alexander McGregor celebrates his gold success (Photo: Eindp Sports Photography)

Sparta Boxing Academy celebrated a remarkable day at the recent Scottish Development Championships, securing four gold medals.

Championing the 60kg junior division, Alexander McGregor delivered an outstanding performance, boxing his way to victory after four intense bouts.

From the outset, he dominated the final match, landing powerful shots that set the tone early. While the second round saw his opponent gain momentum, Alexander responded well in the third, sealing victory via unanimous decision.

This win brings his record to an impressive 5-0, earning him the title of 60kg Junior Scottish Development champion.

Sparta duo Aaron Braid and Lily Haston alongside head coach Sam McLeod (Photo: Eindp Sports Photography)

Next in the spotlight was Lily Haston, who executed a strategic gameplan to secure the 48kg Schoolgirl championship.

She countered her rangier opponent, utilising precise jabs and effective footwork to maintain control of the bout. It was a clinical performance and an impressive display of skill and tactics.

Schoolboy boxer Aaron Braid faced a tough challenge against a Lochaber Boxing Gym southpaw. He navigated the initial rounds by boxing smartly and taking effective instructions from his corner.

After a fiercely contested match, he emerged victorious with a 2-1 split decision, solidifying his status as the new 48kg Scottish Development champion with an unblemished record of 7-0.

Finally, heavy hitter Ross Forshaw rounded off the four gold medal day of Sparta success with an impressive performance in the 71kg Elite division.

After controlling the semi-final against local rival Jamie Hill (Falkirk Phoenix Boxing Club), he showcased his power with a series of combinations that earned his opponent a standing count.

In the final, Forshaw maintained his dominance, earning a unanimous decision victory, crowning him the 71kg Elite Scottish Development champion with a record of 5-0.