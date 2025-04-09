Finlay Green shines as Sparta Boxing Academy stars enjoy latest home show

Sparta star and Golden Gloves champ Finlay Green was awarded Junior Boxer of the Evening after winning his contest by unanimous decision (Pics by Eindp Sports Photography)

Sparta Boxing Academy recently held its fifth show of the 2024/25 season at Grangemouth Town Hall – with 15 exciting bouts and one exhibition contest showing local talent.

Among the standout performers on the night, which took place on Friday, March 28 titled Beware the Ides of March, was Golden Gloves champion Finlay Green.

He was awarded Junior Boxer of the Evening after winning his contest by unanimous decision.

At just 15-years-old, Finlay has been on an impressive streak, having claimed both the Scottish Development and Golden Gloves titles in the past two months.

Sparta’s Evan Bell after his silver medal win at Tynecastle with coaches Vitali Cojocar and Sam McLeod (Photo: Submitted)

He has also secured the Best Boxer award at every show this year, boasting a perfect record of five wins from January to the present.

Club-mate Liam Harty delivered a superb performance, marking his return to the ring after a knee injury sidelined him from the Golden Gloves Championships in February.

He displayed his power by giving his opponent a standing count in the second round and nearly achieving a stoppage victory with a body shot in the final seconds of round three, ultimately winning by unanimous decision.

Sparta’s Camy Watt then secured Senior Boxer of the Evening. Fighting from a southpaw stance, he found success early with his straight left hand.

In the second round, a well-timed left hand forced the referee to administer a standing eight count to his opponent. He maintained control throughout the bout, winning unanimously.

Fellow senior boxer, Greg Haston, on the other hand just lost out in his bout. The 38-year-olds journey with Sparta started at one of the academy’s beginners camp in match year.

Although the decision didn’t go his way, his dedication and remarkable development in the sport have garnered the respect of those around him.

Sparta’s head coach, Sam McLeod said: “Most people are hitting the couch at that age, but Greg has chosen to dive right into the toughest sport on the planet.

"I’m always in awe of guys who take up boxing late. We are very proud to have Greg as part of our team.”

The highlight of the evening, awarded Fight of the Night, featured Sparta’s Ross Forshaw battling Liam Paul from Dunoon.

Both fighters, known for their power, exchanged blows fiercely. Liam took the first round, but Ross regrouped in the second, using his jab effectively to outbox his opponent.

He finished strong in the final round, visibly hurting Liam with a right hook, but the judges ultimately favoured the away fighter on a narrow points decision.

Young Sparta stars Crusoe Fyfe (13), Harvey Green (13), and Ged McRoberts (18) also made their mark, each winning their respective contests and showcasing the future of the academy.

Reflecting on the night, McLeod said: “It was a really exciting and challenging night for the troops, everyone was perfectly matched, resulting in highly competitive bouts that were narrowly won or lost. It was a top display of Olympic-style boxing.”

Meanwhile, the day after the academy’s latest home show, Sparta ace Evan Bell, 15, competed at Tynecastle for the Eastern District Junior title, facing the current Golden Gloves champion.

This was a rematch, as he had encountered the same opponent just weeks prior in the same tournament. The performance was a stark improvement compared to his last outing against this rival.

McLeod remarked: “Although he faced a disadvantage in size and reach, he executed his tactics effectively in the first two rounds, particularly in round two, which was clearly his.

"In the third round, however, his opponent’s physical attributes came into play, and he was caught with a few clean shots while attempting to close the distance, ultimately leading to his opponent winning the final round.

“We felt he was unlucky not to get the nod, as it looked like he had won round one and the round two comfortably.

"As a team, we are proud of Evan’s performance, and it’s evident that he is making significant progress.”

Next up for Sparta is a collaboration with Doghouse Boxing for the inaugural Caledonia Box Cup, scheduled to take place at the Grangemouth Sports Complex over the weekend of Friday, April 18.

This premier boxing event aims to become a cornerstone of the annual boxing calendar, uniting clubs and boxers from across the region.