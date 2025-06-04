Falkirk's Lily Haston is Sparta Boxing Academy star as she earns Scotland medal

Sparta Boxing Academy ace Lily Haston’s stunning season continued last week as she marked her first Team Scotland selection with a brilliant bronze medal win.

It has been an incredible 12 months so far for the Falkirk High pupil: she has already collected the Scottish Development B title in October, followed by the Scottish Development C title in January.

A week later, Lily secured the Open Schoolgirl Eastern District title before swiftly going on to seal the big one – the Golden Gloves.

She was then asked to attend weekly assessments at Boxing Scotland’s High Performance Centre, sparring with different girls above, below, and in her weight category.

Sparta Boxing Academy star Lily Haston with her well-earned GB Tri Nations’ bronze medal (Photo: Michael Gillen)

And over a five-week period, Lily was successful in the selection process and became the newest member of Team Scotland.

The Sparta star set off on her journey with the Scotland group last Thursday to participate in the GB Tri Nations School Girl's Category.

Lily boxed Jersey Fogg (England) in the semi-final, whilst the Welsh fighter received a bye to the final. She came out strongly in the first round, slipping and countering her taller opponent effectively.

In the second round, her opponent was able to land a few more shots than Lily. The third round was back and forth, but ultimately Fogg claimed the decision narrowly on points in a competitive bout.

Proud Sparta head coach Sam McLeod said: “It has been a dream season for Lily. She medalled at every tournament this year, winning three Scottish titles, an Eastern district title and an unbelievable performance for her first time representing Scotland at the GBs. We’re so proud of her.

“Lily’s English opponent from her semi-final went on to win the title, and stopped her Welsh opponent who had received a bye to the final. It really puts into perspective how well Lily boxed, especially considering her English opponent was more experienced and a year older, and places even more shine on her bronze medal.”