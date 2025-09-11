Falkirk Phoenix's Stephanie Kernachan so unlucky to exit World Boxing Championships

Falkirk Phoenix’s very own Stephanie ‘Special K’ Kernachan bowed out of the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool after a barnstorming round of 16 clash with Mexican Olympian Arianna Gil.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contest had been billed as one of the ties of the round – and it didn’t disappoint. From the opening bell both boxers went toe-to-toe, throwing relentless combinations and showing why they belong at the highest level of the sport.

Kernachan, who made history in 2018 as the first Scottish female GB champion and the first Scottish woman to box at a World Championship, has now become just the second Scottish woman ever to appear at two worlds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gil, by contrast, arrived with the pedigree of a 2024 Olympian and in her third appearance on the world stage.

Grahamston-based Stephanie Kernachan was unlucky to exit the World Championships after a tightly-contested round of 16 tie against Mexican Olympian Arianna Gil (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Despite her long layoff through injury and frustrating opponent withdrawals at recent tournaments, Kernachan was undaunted. She came forward from the first minute, producing a relentless stream of punches – mixing straight shots with clever bent-arm hooks to head and body.

Her sharpness, honed in recent internationals against Wales and Ireland and at the Boxing Scotland training camp, was plain to see.

Gil, though, had fire of her own. The Mexican countered with power and accuracy, matching Kernachan’s intensity and refusing to take a backward step. The result was a three-round slugfest of the highest calibre, each round swinging one way then the other, punctuated by moments of excellent defensive skill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the final bell, the crowd were on their feet and the TV commentator admitted he had been left breathless by the action. Many observers felt Kernachan’s compact defence and two-fisted attacks had edged her ahead. The judges, however, saw it differently, awarding Gil a points victory that ended the Scot’s run in the last 16.

Kernachan, while disappointed not to progress, was full of pride afterwards: “My coach, Stevie Morrison, told me not to waste energy worrying about winning or losing or about judging decisions, but to make sure the best version of me turned up on the day. I did that, and I’m absolutely delighted with my performance.

"I’d been out for over a year with injury and withdrawals and only got back in action in June, so to reach this level already and produce a fight like that is awesome. I hate losing, but it’s hard to be too disappointed after such a fantastic bout. Good luck to Arianna for the rest of the tournament.”

Her club, Falkirk Phoenix, echoed that sentiment. A spokesperson said: “Stephanie has had a tough time over the last year or so, so to perform like that at a World Championships so soon after her comeback is miraculous – but that’s why we call her Special K.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While we’d love to see her progress, realistically this event was a proving ground. She was tasked with being selected, then performing well, and remaining injury free. She’s done all that and more, so now she can focus fully on Commonwealth Games selection.”

Boxing fans can catch replays of all World Championship bouts via the World Boxing website.