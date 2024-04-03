Falkirk Phoenix's star boxer Stephanie Kernachan prepares for Elite Golden Gloves Championships bout

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tagged ‘Special K’ by the club, the six-time national elite winners, will take part in the 54kg title bout, helping make up one of the 18 Boxing Scotland Elite Golden Gloves’ bouts that will take place in an action packed evening.

This event follows on from two weekends of preliminary bouts, quarter-finals, and semi-finals, that also took place in North Lanarkshire.

Kernachan is no stranger to high profile fights, having boxed for Scotland more than 30 times in her career, medaling at a number of national and international tournaments.

Falkirk Phoenix’s star boxer Stephanie Kernachan will go for bantamweight gold glory next Saturday at Ravenscraig Sports Facility (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Furthermore, if successful on Saturday, April 13, she will win her seventh national elite title having already been a six-time three-weight champion.

She was also the first elite woman to win a GB title in the Scotland vest, and she was the first senior female boxer to compete at a World Championship for Scotland.

Her opponent for this title fight, Sienna Thomson from Edinburgh's Meadowbank club, is also no stranger to success.

She too has won multiple medals for club and country at school-age, junior and youth level, and having stepped up from the youths a year or so ago is now looking to make an impact at senior level.

Special K is not stranger to the big stage - with the Falkirk Phoenix ace going for a seventh elite national title (Photo: Michael Gillen)

However, Special K has been in fine form in the lead up to this title bout. She has beaten her opponents’ club-mate twice, including when topping the bill at the recent Falkirk Phoenix home show last month at Camelon Social Club.

Ahead of her title bout, Kernachan said: "I've beaten Sienna's club mate Niamh Hay, who is the current national development 57kg champion, and current elite 60kg champion, twice since December, giving her counts in both fights, so I plan to make it a club double by beating Sienna too!

"I have sparred Sienna at Scotland training so know she'll come to scrap, which is fine with me. I can't wait to get into the ring and get down to business!"

