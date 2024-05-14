Falkirk Phoenix duo impress at Galashiels' home show as Special K is handed walkover into GB Championships
The first senior female to compete at a World Championship for Scotland, elite boxer Special K initially saw her Elite Golden Gloves’ bantamweight gold bout sidelined after opponent Sienna Thomson became unwell.
And after multiple postponements in what was set to be a historic seventh national title fight for Kernachan – governing body Boxing Scotland eventually cancelled the bout outright.
A club spokesperson said: “It is very disappointing to say the least that after all these months of preparation, then selling so many tickets, and the club paying for a bus, that Stephanie and her fans have been denied what would have been a historic fight. But, sometimes, that’s boxing, so we simply move.”
Kernachan will head to Ravenscraig in June for the GB Championships. She has still been demand despite her cancelled fight – with her coaching skills being put to the test in Hungary this week.
She has been helping lead the school age and junior Scotland squads that are currently competing at the 73rd Bormissza Tournament at Eger.
Meanwhile, there were two Falkirk Phoenix fighters in action last weekend, this time down at the Galashiels’ home show in the spectacular Volunteer Hall of the Borders town.
In a packed hall, Phoenix youngster Corey Sreenan showed he is continuing to develop his game, putting on a good demonstration of skill in an exhibition bout.
He was uup against a tricky home southpaw in Finaly Kennedy. Sreenan can now look forward to his first competitive bout early in the new season.
Second up for Phoenix in Galashiels was Bonnybridge youngster Caden Armstrong.
Armstrong, a pupil at St Mungo’s High School, put on a fantastic display in his 80kg bout against the home club’s Mykola Novel.bout
Despite his opponent’s height advantage, Armstrong boxed well behind his jab setting Novel up to catch him with thunderous backhands to body and head, and earned himself a good win on points, in what was his first bout.