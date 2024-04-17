Falkirk Phoenix Boxing Club: Special K is sidelined as Christian MacKay bags win at Ayr show
The Larbert lad, 14, was up against home fighter Aaron Entwistle in what was only his second bout.
The fight started briskly with both boxers going for it early. A brave Entwistle tried to press forwards, cheered on by an enthusiastic home crowd, but the speed and accuracy of the Phoenix fighter's jab drew first blood and forced the referee to assess the Ayr boxer's bloody nose before the end of the first round.
Having comfortably secured the first round, MacKay began the second by using two phased attacks, clearly following instructions from his corner team of Stephanie Kernachan and Jamie Hill.
The speed and ferocity of the Phoenix fighter’s attacks saw the referee issue two standing counts in quick succession before then stopping the one-sided affair after one minute of round two.
MacKay had dominated the bout from start to finish, overwhelming his opponent with accurate and aggressive boxing, securing himself a comfortable stoppage win.
Meanwhile, Phoenix star Kernachan, nicknamed Special K, saw her Boxing Scotland Elite Golden Gloves’ bantamweight gold bout sidelined after opponent Sienna Thomson became unwell.
It will now be rescheduled with the Saturday, April 27 looking a likely date, and the Boxing Scotland High Performance Centre, in Glasgow, the likely venue.
A win is usually awarded by walkover, but Special K offered to postpone the fight, and it is now likely to take place later this month as she looks to take part in a female record seventh elite final.
"I am absolutely gutted,” she said. “I have worked hard for months to be ready for this, so it was really disappointing to have the bout called off so late. But that's boxing!"
"I could have just accepted a win by walkover but titles should be won in the ring, so I'm okay with a postponement. I'll have a few days rest then get back into the gym so I'm ready for whenever we get it on, as that seventh title will be mine!"
Kernachan's cousin, Frances Heath, stepped in last minute to provide an exhibition bout for those who travelled to Ravenscraig over the weekend.
"I'd like to thank everyone who got tickets and travelled to Ravenscraig, my club for their ongoing support, and my wee cousin Frances for saving the day,” Special K added.
Falkirk Phoenix have confirmed that Boxing Scotland have agreed to allow all Phoenix supporters, who had tickets for event, into the venue for free to see the rescheduled Golden Gloves’ title bout.