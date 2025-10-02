Falkirk Phoenix Boxing Club fighters impress at Doghouse show

Falkirk Phoenix Boxing Club were well represented at the Doghouse Boxing Club show in Fallin Miners Welfare last weekend.

Three boxers and an official travelled to the event last Saturday in what proved to be a cracking afternoon of grassroots boxing.

Star of the club, Stephanie ‘Special K’ Kernachan, fresh from her World Championships last-16 exploits, stepped back through the ropes for an exhibition against Cheryl McLean of Doghouse, giving the local fighter valuable experience while showcasing her own class.

In competitive action, Bonnybridge junior lightweight Corey Sreenan impressed despite losing by unanimous decision to Doghouse’s Xander Rooney. Sreenan boxed smartly and showed his quality, though the judges felt Rooney’s workrate edged the bout.

Marcus Allan, Stephanie Kernachan, Shane Montague, Corey Sreenan and coach Jamie Hill Photo: Falkirk Phoenix Boxing Club)

“Although Corey lost, it was a good performance and we are happy with his progress,” said coach Marcus Allan, with an eye on the upcoming development championships.

Stenhousemuir’s Shane Montague, competing at junior bantamweight, delivered what many ringside felt was the standout display of the day against Mikey Taylor.

He boxed with real skill, movement and grit, appearing to have done enough to win, only for the judges to award Taylor a 2-1 decision.

However, Montague’s efforts were recognised when he was named Best Away Boxer of the show.

“We are disappointed the decision didn’t go his way,” said coach Jamie Hill, “but we’re delighted with his performance and progress.”

Adding to the occasion, legendary Sky Sports MC Craig Stephen brought some humour and nostalgia by surprising Phoenix head coach Stevie Morrison with a birthday shout-out.

Morrison, who refereed the show’s main event, was reminded by Stephen that it was 42 years to the month since he himself boxed in the same Fallin venue as a 14-year-old rising star.

It proved a memorable afternoon for Falkirk Phoenix, with their boxers showing both promise and resilience ahead of the development championships.