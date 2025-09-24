Falkirk Phoenix Boxing Club delighted to reveal Mariner Centre as new home

Falkirk Phoenix Boxing Club are on the move to a new home at the Mariner Centre, securing their future after fears they would be left homeless.

The club, who have been based in the Olympic Hall and Youth Centre at the former Camelon High School for just over five years, were under threat when the facility was earmarked for closure as part of Falkirk Council’s strategic property review.

After months of hard work behind the scenes, the Phoenix team have been able to secure a long-term solution with the support of Falkirk Council’s Sports and Leisure team.

A Falkirk Phoenix spokesperson said: “The unwavering commitment and support of Falkirk Council's Sports and Leisure team has been vital in this process.

Bonnybridge youngster Corey Sreenan in action landing a textbook straight left in a bout down in Galashiels recently while representing Falkirk Phoenix Boxing Club (Photo: Submitted)

"They have been absolutely tremendous! We cannot thank them, and indeed the council, enough for working with us to find a solution. Without that we’d be a homeless club.

“Thanks to their professionalism and dedication we have now acquired a fantastic space in the Mariner Centre which will allow us to continue our work helping Falkirk's young people improve their lives through participating in the sport of Olympic-style boxing.”

The move also provides a strong foundation for the club’s star athlete, Stephanie Kernachan, who recently represented Scotland at the World Championships and now turns her focus toward qualification for next year’s Commonwealth Games.

“Our committee would like to thank the fabulous staff of the Mariner Centre and the Sports and Leisure team at Falkirk Council,” the spokesperson continued.

The Mariner Centre is now Falkirk Phoenix Boxing Club’s new home following months of hard work to secure a suitable base (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“We look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

Those involved with Falkirk Phoenix Boxing Club will now take time to settle into their new home while preparing boxers for the upcoming Boxing Scotland Development Championships, as well as a series of scheduled bouts in October and November.

The club plans to open its new base to fresh members in January 2026, with full details to be announced via its social media channels in the months ahead.