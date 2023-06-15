Falkirk Phoenix boxer Stephanie Kernachan bags new AIM Group sponsorship ahead of European tournament trip

She will be the first boxer to pull on an Falkirk Phoenix Boxing Club vest at this tournament, in another first for Special K, who was also the first elite Scottish female boxer to win a GB title, and to compete at a World Championship.

Seven top-class boxers have entered at Kernachan’s weight-level for the Haringey event, with fighters coming from clubs in England, Ireland, France, and of course Scotland.

It is a busy time for the athlete, who trains full-time with the Boxing Scotland Elite Boxing Group.

Special K celebrates a recent win against an Irish opponent (Photo: Contributed)

She has been in action for Scotland recently against Ireland, France, England, and Wales, and following this weekend’s tournament she will head straight to Cardiff with the Scotland group for a sparring camp. before then heading off to Brittany for a France against Scotland dual match on Saturday, July 1.

The opportunity to travel and take part in the Haringey Box Cup has only been made possible due to sponsorship from AIM Group, with Special K saying: “I'd like to say a huge thanks to Blair MacDonald and his team at AIM Group for their sponsorship as it means I am now able to travel to tournaments like Haringey to get the competition I need to progress towards my goal of a place at the 2026 Commonwealth Games."

AIM Group, a Falkirk based multi-national engineering, fabrication, and construction company, recently announced the sponsorship of FPBC.

A spokesperson said: “The partnership is driven by a shared commitment to supporting young athletes and fostering sporting excellence. The collaboration aims to propel Stephanie Kernachan onto the highly anticipated 2026 Commonwealth Games while showcasing the dedication of AIM Group to supporting clubs and young talent.

AIM Group are now sponsoring Special K (Photo: Contributed)

“The partnership between AIM Group and FPBC extends beyond individual aspirations. It represents a shared belief in the transformative power of sport and the importance of investing in our athletes. Together, they aim to inspire young people, encourage their participation in sport, and create lasting legacies within the Falkirk community.”

Blair McDonald, Managing Director of AIM Group, expressed his excitement about the collaboration adding: "We are thrilled to support FPBC in their pursuit of sporting excellence but are particularly happy to be helping Stephanie reach her potential and achieve her ambitions, as that is where the focus of our sponsorship will be.