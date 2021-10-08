Falkirk boxer Kevin Traynor wishing to make it six wins out of six in Wishaw

Boxer Kevin Traynor is hoping to maintain his 100 per cent professional record in Wishaw next month (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Rivals Gym in Wishaw in North Lanarkshire will be the venue as the 33-year-old takes on Ghanaian Ezekiel Annan over 10 rounds for a Professional Boxing Council international title.

All of Traynor’s pro fights so far have been over just four rounds, but he told the Falkirk Herald that scrapping over the longer distance holds no fears for him.

“I will up my training but I could do 10 rounds tomorrow,” he said. “I’m as fit as a fiddle.

“I’m a pressure fighter, without a doubt. I’m trying to kind of change it a bit, to box more. That’s why I’ve got the nickname the Denny Warrior because I just keep going forward.

“Nine times out of 10, the opponent changes all the time. Every camp I’ve had, I’ve had three or four different opponents.

“I take it with a pinch of salt to be honest. I’ll find out if it’s Annan when I’m standing in front of him.

“Reaching the top 20 fighters in Britain is my goal at this moment in time. I want to lift a couple of titles along the way and take it from there.

“My baby – with my partner Katrine – is due in February too, so we’ll see how things go after that.

“Things might change after that but I’ll still be boxing, 110 per cent.

“It is a very exciting time to know that I’m on the horizon of a title shot.”

Traynor will go into next month’s fight feeling confident, having beaten Ghanaian Benjamin Lamptey on points in a four-round contest in Aberdeen on his last outing on Saturday, September 18.

“I had a change of opponent so I only found out an hour before the fight who my opponent was,” added Traynor, fighting out of the Urban Guerillas gym off Bankside in Falkirk.

“He had fought on BT Sport two weeks before so it was a good step up.

“I wouldn’t say I dominated. I had to change my style halfway through the fight.

“We started out boxing, trying to feel each other out, and had won a round apiece, but then going into the third round I decided to change it up and just pressure him non-stop to secure the last two rounds and make sure I got the decision.

“I actually ended up cut in this one for the first-ever time. I didn’t notice until I went back to my corner. I got four stitches in my eye.”

Explaining why he’s called the Denny Warrior, Traynor added: “It’s a belter of a nickname which was actually given to me in the gym one time.

“My good friend, who is also a pro boxer, Monty Ogilvie – because of my pressure and the fact I just keep ploughing forward and used to take a lot of punishment – just turned around and said ‘you’re the Denny f***ing Warrior’ and it’s just kind of stuck.

“I’ve tried to cut that style out now as I’m getting a bit older. It’s not good for the brain.”