European boxing bronze for Sparta Boxing Academy star Dimi Cojocar
The young boxer travelled from home to the Serbian capital to represent his club on one of the sport’s biggest junior stages.
Cojocar’s quarter-final bout set the tone for his European run, as he secured a unanimous decision victory in a display described by coaches and spectators as ‘a fantastic example of boxing technique’.
The win propelled him into the semi-finals, where he faced a multi-national champion from Armenia.
In the semis, Cojocar confronted a veteran opponent whose experience in high-level competition was evident from the outset.
Despite a courage-filled performance and several impressive flurries, the Armenian challenger edged ahead, and the judges awarded the decision to the more seasoned fighter.
The semi-final defeat paused Cojocar’s run but did not diminish the standout nature of his campaign.
With only 11 bouts under his belt, Cojocar’s bronze medal marks a remarkable achievement and underscores his talent and potential as a rising star within the SBA stable.
Returning home with a European medal represents a significant milestone for the athlete and the club.
For Sparta Boxing Academy, the bronze is more than a personal triumph for Cojocar, it is a milestone for the club as well.
The medal adds a second European accolade to Sparta Boxing Academy’s history, reinforcing the gym’s status as a thriving hub for young boxing talent in Europe.
Club officials describe the result as a fitting capstone to what has been, by many measures, the most successful season in SBA’s history.
Looking ahead, Cojocar and SBA are expected to build on this momentum as they continue to develop young boxers who aspire to compete at the highest levels of European and international competition.
Cojocar trains under the guidance of club head coach Sam McLeod and his dad, Vitali, both of whom have been instrumental in his development.
His achievements highlight the strength and potential of Sparta Boxing Academy’s fighters.