Denny Warrior wins title bout in fight of the year contender

The fight was set to be the undercard for Scott Harrison’s rematch against Razak Netty but that was called off at the final moment, leading to Traynor’s bout being the main event at Rivals Gym in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire.

The 33-year-old told the Herald: “The fight had been built up for the past year or so, and I think it definitely lived up to expectations and much more.

“Lewis was a great opponent – very, very explosive – but I kept my cool, stuck to my game-plan and everything went exactly the way I felt that it would.

The Denny Warrior with his title (Picture: Assassin Pro Boxing)

“The only thing I didn’t expect was for it to go the distance. I thought I would have got him out of there but the lad proved how tough he was.

“I knew how dangerous he would be early and that the first three or four rounds would be the toughest, but I remained composed and continued to box smart before stepping it up later in the fight.

“It was a fantastic fight to be involved in and it was an excellent experience fighting in my first 12-round fight.

“I enjoyed every second of it and would like to thank Lewis for being a fantastic dance partner.

“He is only a young lad and can definitely come again and do some great things in the sport.

“I expected to have it done and dusted early on, so fair play to the boy, although, having watched it back, I scored it differently myself.

“It was electric with us also being the main event of the night.

“Having Flower of Scotland blaring when I won was class and a moment I’ll remember for a long time.”

After such a successful night, he admits that he isn’t finished yet, even with a newborn on the scene.

He said: “I'm not 100% sure what is next for me. I had a great camp for the fight, but with my baby son being born, it was hard to train two or three times a day, work and be a dad.

“But I love what I do and it would be hard to stop. I feel like I have a few more years in me yet.