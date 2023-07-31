Denny Warrior forces opponent to quit on stool after just two rounds as he lifts WBU Lightweight European title

The Denny Warrior made light work of Jhonny Cortez over just two rounds at his homecoming event, with the Nicaragua quitting on his stool after round two.

"I would have liked it to have lasted a wee bit longer but of course I am happy with finishing him off in just two rounds,” Traynor told the Falkirk Herald. “I understand why he pulled out and it was called off because I was so far on top. That was the end result I wanted anyway but five rounds would have been great for the crowd.

“After the first round, I went back to my corner with my trainer Liam (McKendry) and basically said ‘I can walk through him’ and I knew I could just go for it.

Kevin Traynor holds the WBU Lightweight European title belt aloft (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“He has knocked a few boys out so we thought he would be strong – the plan was to keep tight early on and then step it up after four or five rounds but that really wasn’t needed.”

Having boxed around Europe and beyond in recent times, Traynor returned home for one final outing on home soil as part of homecoming night, organised by EmergeFit Promotions.

He added: “The show was immense. Liam should take all the credit because it was amazing and to have a European title fight involved in your first event is some going. The atmosphere was incredible and the other bouts were of a high quality too.

“After my son being born, that was without a doubt the best night of my life. I will never forget the ring walk and everything about it was perfect. I said beforehand that this would be my last home-based fight and what a way to go out.

Traynor made light work of his opponent Jhonny Cortez (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“It would actually be hard to turn down another night like that mind you because it was mind-blowing.”

Traynor now says another big fight is in the works as he looks to build on his title success.

“I might take the night off,” he said. “I’m not going to lie, I think the hangover is still there from the aftermath and celebrations! I went to bed at 10am the following morning.

“But I will be back running tomorrow and then it is a case of getting back into things.