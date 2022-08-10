Boxing: Sparta's Thomas O'Reilly earns Scotland call

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O’Reilly, 13, has been shortlisted to represent his country in Erzurum, with the tournament kicking off on Saturday, August 20.

After his gold medal success at the British Championships, he was invited for assessments at Boxing Scotland’s high performance centre and is now part of the four-strong team.

Head coach Sam McLeod backs O’Reilly to bring back a medal for the Grangemouth-based club.

Boxing star Thomas O'Reilly (Pic: Sparta Boxing Academy)

“Thomas has had to put his summer on hold and has been working intensely at the high performance centre and with us,” he said. “He has made massive improvements since his British title victory. He ticks all the boxes and hasn’t cut any corners in preparation for the tournament.